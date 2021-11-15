Oldham midfielder Faysal Bettache set to miss FA Cup replay against Ipswich

Oldham midfielder Faysal Bettache looks set to miss their FA Cup replay against Ipswich.

The on-loan QPR player sat out the first meeting as his parent club did not want him cup-tied.

Zak Dearnley could challenge Hallam Hope, with just one goal all season, for a start up front.

Long-term absentee midfielders Ouss Cisse and Jamie Hopcutt both returned as unused substitutes in last weekend’s defeat at Exeter and are likely to be on the bench again.

Ipswich defender Kane Vincent-Young missed the draw at Oxford with a shoulder problem but could return as manager Paul Cook did not rate the injury serious.

Midfielder Tom Carroll is in contention for a squad place for the first time in almost two months having returned to training last week.

Defender Myles Kenlock could also be back after illness.

Left-back Matt Penney is also set to rejoin the squad having been rested for the last two matches but academy graduate Bailey Clements’ league debut performance in Saturday’s draw with Oxford means he is likely to keep his spot.