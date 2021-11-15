Kairo Mitchell pushing for Notts County start in Rochdale replay

Kairo Mitchell is pushing for a place in Notts County’s starting line-up for their FA Cup first-round replay against Rochdale.

Mitchell came off the bench to score in his side’s National League win over Solihull Moors on Saturday and impressed boss Ian Burchnall in the process.

Kyle Cameron and Jim O’Brien could both be absent once again after missing the weekend’s clash with unspecified illnesses.

Alex Lacey and Frank Vincent stepped in and are set to feature again as Burchnall’s men look to book a second-round clash with either Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has a number of injuries to contend with after the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient in League Two.

Defender Sam Graham limped off midway through with a hamstring injury is almost certain to be ruled out.

Striker Josh Andrews came off the bench for the first time since his return from injury and could start while Max Taylor is also in contention.

Rochdale will be without defender Jim McNulty as the centre-back continues his rehabilitation following injury.