Alex Revell exit leaves selection questions ahead of Stevenage’s FA Cup replay

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 5:07 pm
Stevenage are in the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Alex Revell (John Walton/PA)

Stevenage’s preparations for their home FA Cup replay against MK Dons have been hit by the departure of manager Alex Revell.

The club announced they had “parted company” with Revell and assistant Dean Wilkins on Sunday following their home defeat to Mansfield.

Scott Cuthbert and Arthur Read are hoping to retain their places after being recalled to the starting line-up on Saturday, while Luke Prosser and Elliot Osborne are among those pushing to return.

Striker James Daly could make his first league appearance since mid-September after recently recovering from injury.

MK Dons’ on-loan Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson is hoping to make his first start since early October.

Robson, who had missed five games due to a hamstring injury, stepped off the bench in Saturday’s home win against Cambridge.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott is not expected to feature after the teenage forward appeared as a late substitute in the Republic of Ireland’s win in Luxembourg on Sunday night.

Daniel Harvie, David Kasumu and Peter Kioso all returned to the starting line-up at the weekend, while  Tennai Watson, Mo Eisa, Josh Martin and Hiram Boateng are all fit and in contention.

