Ronaldo holds onto qualifying hope, Evra’s singsong – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t given up hope of reaching Qatar yet.

Patrice Evra sings a special version of Wonderwall.

feeling like a rock star 👩‍🎤 thank you soo much for all the love and support guys ❤️‍🔥🙏 #mondaymotivation #ilovethisgame #postive4evra #manchester pic.twitter.com/cinLfspix9 — Patrice Evra (@Evra) November 15, 2021

Dele Alli is a fan of Mondays.

Grant Holt was too busy training for a skydive to comment on Dean Smith’s appointment at Norwich.

For everyone asking me to comment I’m busy practicing for my sky dive on the 26 th donate her please https://t.co/zMG2fgwXE1#supersmudge #deano pic.twitter.com/NrIRYGlEMF — Grant Holt (@Grantholt31) November 15, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta celebrated Spain’s qualification for the World Cup.

¡Vaaaaaaaaaaaamos! 🥳 Estamos en el Mundial 🇶🇦 El camino ha sido duro pero hoy toca disfrutarlo. Gracias por vuestro apoyo!! #VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/AsU4P05g7P — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 14, 2021

Luka Modric and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen were also preparing for Qatar.

SEE YOU ALL IN QATAR! I love football and I love my country. ⚽️🇭🇷❤️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Db7WH3QuMm — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) November 14, 2021

Great to win our last game of the year with the national team. A good qualification from us. Thank you for the support! 🇩🇪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KfRVTxOZ0Z — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) November 14, 2021

Two former Leeds team-mates met up in North Macedonia.

Boxing

The Fury family started the week with a run.

Cricket

Early morning tee time for KP.

Monday golf! Ha e a beautiful week! 💙 pic.twitter.com/KZnrw3CeDo — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 15, 2021

Kate Cross highlighted an important cause.

Tennis

Laura Robson enjoyed Cam Newton’s NFL return with the Carolina Panthers.

Things you love to see 🙌🏻 https://t.co/1naPHEQipG — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) November 15, 2021

Cycling

Mark Cavendish enjoyed a return to the track.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff were still celebrating in Brazil.

All the feels this morning! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/ohjZclC0kd — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 15, 2021

As was Valtteri Bottas.

Rugby Union

Gareth Thomas was presented with his CBE by his dad, who donned a crown from a Christmas cracker for the occasion.