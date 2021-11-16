Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 2:23 pm
WillGriff John and Will Rowlands are battling injuries (Mike Egerton/David Davies/PA)
WillGriff John and Will Rowlands are battling injuries (Mike Egerton/David Davies/PA)

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.

Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.

John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis, meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Parc y Scarlets
Wales prop Tomas Francis (David Davies/PA)

And wing Josh Adams, who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.

Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following protocols, but I think it is unlikely they are going to be right.

“Tomas Francis is again following protocols, so we are a bit more hopeful on that.”

Wales v South Africa – Autumn Internationals – Principality Stadium
Wales’ Josh Adams (centre) in action against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

And on Adams, Humphreys added: “Hopefully, he is going to be right. It will probably be a last-minute clearance on that, but hopefully he is going to be right.”

Number eight Aaron Wainwright has been recovering from a shoulder problem, and Humphreys said: “Again, it’s going to be a late call.

“He has made significant improvement, so hopefully he will be involved at the weekend.”

