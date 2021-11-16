Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.

Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.

John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis, meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.

Wales prop Tomas Francis (David Davies/PA)

And wing Josh Adams, who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.

Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following protocols, but I think it is unlikely they are going to be right.

“Tomas Francis is again following protocols, so we are a bit more hopeful on that.”

Wales’ Josh Adams (centre) in action against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

And on Adams, Humphreys added: “Hopefully, he is going to be right. It will probably be a last-minute clearance on that, but hopefully he is going to be right.”

Number eight Aaron Wainwright has been recovering from a shoulder problem, and Humphreys said: “Again, it’s going to be a late call.

“He has made significant improvement, so hopefully he will be involved at the weekend.”