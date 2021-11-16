Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Nobbs called up for England’s World Cup qualifying double-header

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 3:27 pm
Jordan Nobbs in included as part of England’s 23-player group (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Nobbs in included as part of England’s 23-player group (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jordan Nobbs is back in the England squad ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Latvia.

The 61-cap Arsenal midfielder, who was recovering from an ankle problem at the start of this season, is included for the first time under Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman, as part of a 23-player group.

Nobbs’ club-mate Leah Williamson is missing after sustaining what Arsenal have described as a “significant” hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-1 Women’s Super League draw at Tottenham.

Williamson had captained England in their four previous qualifiers in the absence of Steph Houghton, who remains unavailable due to injury along with the likes of Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck.

England face Austria at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on November 27, then take on Latvia at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium three days later.

So far in Group D, they have beaten North Macedonia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland and Latvia 8-0, 10-0, 4-0 and 10-0 respectively.

Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: “We’ve had an extremely enjoyable and successful start to our World Cup qualifying campaign so far.

“Having experienced the incredible atmosphere of Wembley Stadium last month (the game against Northern Ireland), we’re delighted to be visiting two venues in the north of England for our games against Austria and Latvia.

“Our first fixture this camp against Austria at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland should be an extremely exciting and competitive game and will be a good test of how well we are developing as a squad as we build towards next summer’s home Euro.

“We hope to see great crowds at both games as I’m very aware of the huge supporter base and participation at the grassroots of the game that exists in both regions.

“We would love to end this calendar year in style with two great World Cup qualifying matches as we prepare for what will be an incredible 2022 for women’s football in England.”

