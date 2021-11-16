Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Hanlon signs new deal with Hibernian

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 7:03 pm
Paul Hanlon has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon declared he was ready to hit his peak years after signing a new contract.

The centre-back, whose previous deal was due to run out at the end of this season, has signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

Hanlon, 31, told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. Talks moved forward when (chief executive) Ben Kensell came in and I’m really glad it’s over the line.

“When I was younger, my main aim was to just play for Hibs, which I’ve managed to do, and everything else has been a bonus. I’m delighted to represent and play for my boyhood club for a number of years.

“I feel like I’m coming into my peak years as a central defender, and hopefully more is still to come. It’s an honour to be captain of this club and hopefully I can be a successful one.”

Hanlon has made 481 appearances for Hibs and is set to overtake Peter Kerr and Eddie Turnbull to make the top six of the all-time list in the coming weeks.

Manager Jack Ross added: “It’s clear to everyone how much this football club means to Paul and equally how important he is to this team.

“Paul is an outstanding professional and sets standards on a daily basis by how he trains and conducts himself.

“He is continuing to develop his leadership qualities by having the responsibility of club captaincy and I am delighted that he will remain part of our continued future progress.”

