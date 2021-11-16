Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sion Spence double caps impressive Bristol Rovers comeback

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 9:49 pm
Sion Spence got Bristol Rovers' late winner (PA)
Sion Spence got Bristol Rovers’ late winner (PA)

Substitute Sion Spence netted twice in the second half of extra time as Bristol Rovers hit back from 3-1 down to beat Oxford 4-3 in a memorable FA Cup first round replay.

The home side went in front in the 48th minute at the Memorial Stadium when midfielder Sam Finlay netted with a low drive from Antony Evans’ pass.

Oxford levelled nine minutes later, Matty Taylor scoring with his second touch as a substitute, a low penalty after Harry Anderson had brought down Ryan Williams.

The visitors struck twice in the opening minutes of extra-time, Billy Bodin firing home when put clear by Williams and substitute Steve Seddon nodding home a Taylor cross to make it 3-1 to the Sky Bet League One side.

But Joey Barton’s League Two team were not finished. Spence headed in Nick Anderton’s cross in the 110th minute before another substitute, Aaron Collins, equalised with a magnificent left footed shot from 25 yards.

Josh Grant set up Spence for the winner two minutes from time, enabling Rovers fans to celebrate a fantastic victory, which earns a home tie against Sutton in the second round.

[[title]]

[[text]]

