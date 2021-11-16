Sion Spence double caps impressive Bristol Rovers comeback

Substitute Sion Spence netted twice in the second half of extra time as Bristol Rovers hit back from 3-1 down to beat Oxford 4-3 in a memorable FA Cup first round replay.

The home side went in front in the 48th minute at the Memorial Stadium when midfielder Sam Finlay netted with a low drive from Antony Evans’ pass.

Oxford levelled nine minutes later, Matty Taylor scoring with his second touch as a substitute, a low penalty after Harry Anderson had brought down Ryan Williams.

The visitors struck twice in the opening minutes of extra-time, Billy Bodin firing home when put clear by Williams and substitute Steve Seddon nodding home a Taylor cross to make it 3-1 to the Sky Bet League One side.

But Joey Barton’s League Two team were not finished. Spence headed in Nick Anderton’s cross in the 110th minute before another substitute, Aaron Collins, equalised with a magnificent left footed shot from 25 yards.

Josh Grant set up Spence for the winner two minutes from time, enabling Rovers fans to celebrate a fantastic victory, which earns a home tie against Sutton in the second round.