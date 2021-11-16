Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stubborn Hartlepool stun League One Wycombe

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 9:53 pm
Mark Cullen scored the winner for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)
Mark Cullen scored the winner for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)

Wycombe were made to pay for a host of missed chances as Mark Cullen’s first-half strike was enough to send Sky Bet League Two Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup.

Cullen had opened the scoring in the original tie and repeated the feat midway through the first half, curling the ball past David Stockdale from inside the area.

Wycombe should have been level early in the second half but Adebayo Akinfenwa could only head over after Sam Vokes’ header bounced off a post.

Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip then had to keep out a Joe Jacobson free-kick as the chances began to mount.

Vokes headed over the crossbar and minutes later saw a fierce shot from range cannon off the base of a post.

The best chance for Wycombe came in stoppage time, with David Wheeler’s piledriver bouncing off a post and ricocheting away. And despite keeper Stockdale coming up for the resulting corner, Wycombe could not find a late equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal