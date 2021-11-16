Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge into second round after getting better of Northampton

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 9:55 pm
Harvey Knibbs (PA)
Harvey Knibbs (PA)

Cambridge eased past Northampton 3-1 to reach the FA Cup second round for the first time in four years.

Harvey Knibbs opened the scoring on 13 minutes, turning home from close range after Harrison Dunk’s cross was headed into his path by Joe Ironside.

Moments after Liam Roberts superbly tipped over an Adam May blast, Sam Smith did double Cambridge’s lead five minutes from the break at the second attempt after his initial effort had been kept out by Roberts.

Ben Worman’s goal three minutes after half time ended the game as a contest, the 20-year-old rattling an effort in off the post after being teed up by Ironside at the end of a fine move.

Roberts’ fine stop turned a Knibbs effort onto the bar as Cambridge continued to threaten, before the visitors pulled a goal back 16 minutes from the end when Danny Rose headed home Aaron McGown’s deep cross.

It was not enough to deny Cambridge, who go on to host Bradford or Exeter in round two.

