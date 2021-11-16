Idris El Mizouni sends Ipswich into FA Cup second round

Idris El Mizouni cracked home a superb late 25-yard strike to hand League One high-fliers Ipswich a 2-1 FA Cup replay win at League Two strugglers Oldham.

Tunisian El Mizouni pounced on a poor clearing header from Callum Whelan in the 81st minute to hand Paul Cook’s side a second round home tie against Barrow.

Oldham opened brightly against an Ipswich team who had won just one of their previous 20 FA Cup matches.

Davis Keillor-Dunn volleyed Benny Couto’s cross into the side-netting, before the same player fired straight at goalkeeper Christian Walton following Dylan Fage’s perfectly-weighted pass.

The hosts deservedly struck in the 29th minute when Harrison McGahey nodded home the loose ball after Walton had parried Carl Piergianni’s strike.

Seven minutes later Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler dropped Joe Pigott’s cross at the feet of Conor Chaplin, and he side-footed into an unguarded net.

Oldham midfielder Whelan saw a shot deflected narrowly off target on the hour mark, while at the other end Chaplin curled a 25-yard free-kick over the top shortly before El Mizouni’s classy winner.