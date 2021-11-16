Gateshead secure televised FA Cup tie against Charlton by beating Altrincham

Macauley Langstaff scored a dramatic late winner as Gateshead beat Altrincham 3-2 in a thrilling FA Cup first-round replay.

National League North side Gateshead twice had their lead cut back but Langstaff’s stoppage-time goal sealed a second round televised home tie against League One Charlton.

The nerveless visitors dominated early possession but the National League hosts created the first real chance as midfielder Adam Porter fired just over.

Gateshead took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute when Langstaff smashed home a volley from close range following Matty Jacob’s knock down.

But eight minutes later, Gateshead goalkeeper Jacob Chapman had a moment to forget as he completely fluffed a clearance and Robins top scorer Josh Hancock gleefully tapped into an empty net to equalise.

The visitors went back in front after 57 minutes through Dan Ward’s powerful left-footed volley from distance.

Altrincham forward Matty Kosylo blazed over from point-blank range as the hosts hunted a second leveller.

The equaliser finally came when substitute Dan Mooney cut inside to strike a deflected effort past Chapman in the 79th minute.

But Gateshead showed superb character and star man Langstaff took advantage of a defensive error to curl beyond Thompson in added time.