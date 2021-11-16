Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mattie Pollock on target again as Cheltenham edge past Gillingham

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 10:07 pm
Cheltenham manager Michael Duff saw his side reach the FA Cup second round (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mattie Pollock’s close-range strike was enough to take Cheltenham through to the FA Cup second round with a 1-0 win over Gillingham.

The big defender had netted the Robins’ goal in Kent before Gerald Sithole earned the Gills a replay.

It took only 11 minutes for Watford loanee Pollock to find the net again, touching in with his left foot after Kyle Vassell nodded Chris Hussey’s corner into his path.

Cheltenham were on top for most of the first half, with Christian Norton heading a cross from Hussey wide in the 20th minute and Vassell volleying over at the far post.

Gillingham created one opening during time added on before the break with Daniel Adshead nearly finding John Akinde in the six-yard box, but goalkeeper Scott Flinders was alert to the danger.

Norton raced through on goal in the 54th minute and he was fouled by Jack Tucker right on the edge of the box, but play was allowed to continue and Aaron Chapman pulled off a fine save, with Tucker then shown a yellow card.

Cheltenham continued to push, but Gillingham restricted them to a single goal, without seriously threatening to equalise and the Robins will visit League One rivals AFC Wimbledon in round two.

