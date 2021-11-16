Jordon Garrick brace helps Plymouth ease past Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth extended their unbeaten run to 18 games with a convincing 3-0 FA Cup replay at home to League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordon Garrick scored twice as the Pilgrims secured a trip to Rochdale for a televised tie in the second round on December 5.

Midfielder Panutche Camara was the architect of Argyle’s opening goal on 20 minutes after winning the ball.

He sent top scorer Ryan Hardie away down the right before receiving a return pass and then cleverly teeing up Garrick on the edge of the box.

Garrick finished with a measured shot past diving Wednesday keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Hardie went solo for his 36th-minute goal, meandering into the Wednesday box and managing to scoop the ball past Wildsmith and in off the post from close range.

Argyle surged further ahead after 67 minutes in bizarre fashion as Garrick claimed his second goal.

Keeper Wildsmith slid out of his box and released the ball, which Garrick – under the eyes of referee Chris Sargison – recovered and swept home past a diving Wednesday defender.

Wednesday’s best chances both fell to Florian Kamberi.

His goal-bound shot in the ninth minute was brilliantly saved by Michael Cooper diving to his left, while his shot late in the first half was deflected over.