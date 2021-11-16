Rochdale snatch last-gasp replay winner at Notts County

Rochdale earned an FA Cup second-round tie with Plymouth following a last-gasp 2-1 victory at non-league Notts County.

Jake Beesley headed the 90th-minute winner after Aidy White’s own goal had cancelled out Josh Andrews’ opener.

County started shakily at the back with a number of unforced errors and it did not take long for Rochdale to capitalise.

Corey O’Keefe’s corner found Alex Newby on the opposite flank and he crossed for the unmarked Andrews to volley home from close range.

Ruben Rodrigues went close to levelling midway through the half, but his curling effort crashed against the underside of the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

The visitors went agonisingly close to doubling their lead in the 32nd minute, but O’Keefe lobbed just wide after latching on to Aaron Morley’s through ball.

After the break Magpies boss Ian Burchnall introduced Cal Roberts and it was a move that soon paid dividends as the forward combined with Adam Chicksen, whose cross bounced off White into his own net.

Matty Done and Eoghan O’Connell went close for Dale late on, before Beesley headed home Done’s pinpoint cross to avoid extra time.