Wigan need extra time to see off Solihull

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 10:35 pm
Callum Lang (19) scores Wigan’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Callum Lang (19) scores Wigan’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sky Bet League One high-flyers Wigan needed extra-time to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup, with Callum Lang’s header securing a 2-1 win against non-league Solihull Moors.

After a pretty uneventful first half, Solihull took the lead within three minutes of the restart.

Referee Charles Breakspear spotted a Wigan handball from a Solihull cross – despite TV replays suggesting any offence had been committed by a Moors attacker – and Adam Rooney sent the spot-kick into the bottom corner, despite Jamie Jones getting a strong hand to it.

Wigan’s response was good, with Lang and Tendayi Darikwa both forcing good saves from Ryan Boot.

But the equaliser that had been coming duly arrived after 66 minutes, when Gwion Edwards’ close-range effort was flicked home by Jason Kerr.

Lang and Edwards were both denied by the excellent Boot towards the end of the 90 minutes.

But the game moved into an extra half-hour and it was Wigan who nosed in front in the last minute of the first added 15.

Max Power’s free-kick from the right was inch-perfect and Lang’s flicked header found the far corner of the net.

Wigan could have won by more but Edwards squandered a gilt-edged opening to make it 3-1 when clean through, with Boot standing up well.

