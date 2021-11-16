Gateshead’s FA Cup win ‘up there with anything’ from Mike Williamson’s career

Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson described the dramatic 3-2 FA Cup replay victory against Altrincham as his best feeling in football.

The former Newcastle defender’s National League North side were twice pegged back by Altrincham having seen a two-goal lead disappear in the original tie.

But just as the replay was heading towards extra-time, Macauley Langstaff netted a stoppage-time winner to secure a televised second-round tie at home to League One side Charlton.

“In a very high and emotional game we’ve had to deal with setbacks and we’ve come through so I couldn’t be any prouder of the boys,” Williamson said.

“It was a real team effort and the energy and endeavour that all of us put in over two legs was brilliant.

“Charlton is a fantastic tie and it’s really great for the club but for me it’s about getting the job done.

“This was the very highest I’ve felt and it’s up there with anything I’ve achieved given the circumstances.”

Langstaff gave Gateshead the lead with a close-range volley before Josh Hancock netted the equaliser for the National League hosts.

Dan Ward’s stunning strike was then cancelled out by substitute Dan Mooney’s equaliser 11 minutes from time.

But match-winner Langstaff capitalised on a late Altrincham mistake to curl home the winner in added time.

Embarrassed Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson admitted his side did not deserve to progress.

“We were never at the races today,” he said.

“First half we were abysmal and in the second half we did a little bit better but didn’t deserve to win the game.

“I thought we were lucky to get back in the game and sometimes you have to take your medicine.

“We’re massively disappointed we aren’t in the next round.

“To get back into the game and lose it the way we did, everyone is devastated with that and there’s a tinge of embarrassment as well.”