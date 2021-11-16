Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 10:47 pm
Conor Gallagher made his England debut against San Marino (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.

The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.

Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.

Patrick Vieira has been praised for his early work at Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira has been praised for his early work at Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)

But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.

“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said.

“He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. To learn from him and work under him is brilliant.

“He helps me a lot tactically and most importantly is how he knows my strengths and tells me what to do in terms of that.

Conor Gallagher scores during Crystal Palace's victory at Manchester City
Conor Gallagher scores during Crystal Palace’s victory at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“So I am allowed to do what I do best which is part of the reason why I’ve had a good start to the season.”

Gallagher has hit four goals in 10 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, his latest loan move away from Chelsea following previous stints at Charlton, Swansea and West Brom.

Having been called up from the England Under-21s squad following a number of withdrawals ahead of the trip to San Marino, Gallagher insists he is not looking ahead to dreams of a World Cup or a Chelsea debut.

“To be honest I didn’t expect to be here at all,” he added.

“I was with the under-21s preparing for our next game. That’s when I got a call from Gareth to come and join the senior team.

