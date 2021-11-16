Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Norris sends Stevenge through

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 11:09 pm
Luke Norris was the matchwinner (PA)
Luke Norris’ penalty in the last minute of extra time sent Stevenage into the second round of the FA Cup, following a dramatic 2-1 replay victory over MK Dons.

The Boro will travel to National League side Yeovil next month, following an evening the Dons finished with nine men, due to red cards for Josh Martin and Harry Darling.

Just as he did in the original tie, Darling opened the scoring for MK Dons, as he bundled in Josh McEachran’s corner with his shoulder in the 36th minute.

But the visitors were a man light after Martin was harshly shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time for shoving Bruno Andrade.

Stevenage drew level just after the hour mark when Ben Coker was found in space by Elliott List and has cross was met by a thumping header from Jamie Reid.

Extra time was needed and just when it looked as though penalties were inevitable, Stevenage had a spot kick when Darling, who was sent off for a second yellow, hacked down List and Norris held his nerve.

