Matt Taylor questions subs rule despite it helping Exeter reach second round

Matt Taylor admitted he was no fan of the FA Cup’s substitution rules, even though he used it to great effect to help book Exeter place in the second round.

Taylor made six substitutions in total as Exeter’s quality and freshness told in extra-time against a Bradford side that ended the game with 10 men.

Two fantastic goals from Matt Jay and one from fellow sub Nigel Atangana sealed a 3-0 win over their fellow League Two side.

However, Taylor has long been against being allowed more than three substitutions and his view did not change despite the outcome of this first-round replay.

“I keep on moaning about it – and I will keep on moaning about it – because I have been able to change the outcome again, similar to what we did at their place,” he said.

“I think our fitness levels showed and Bradford might not have been able to make as many changes as ourselves but they were on their knees at the end and that’s a real shame in terms of that.

“But I don’t like the rule, I hope it doesn’t get introduced in any way, but we have to be mindful that, in this competition, we can use it.”

On the match itself, he added: “We had to stay in the game at times and Cam (Dawson) has had to make a couple of big saves at 0-0 and then, all of a sudden, we just had a little bit extra in terms of our legs and our quality as well.

“It was an enjoyable finish, but we had to endure a struggle through the game because it was a difficult game of football.”

Bradford boss Derek Adams, who saw striker Lee Angol sent off in extra-time after picking up two yellow cards, felt his side deserved to win.

“I thought in the 90 minutes we were the better team,” he said.

“We had most of the play and created some good openings, Levi (Sutton) had one and I think he should have had a penalty as well and then we hit the bar. Up until that point, we were very good.

“I think the problem came in extra-time. Lee Angol came on and it looked like they were trying to get him booked and sent off very quickly because of the threat that he can cause. They got him booked, they got him second booked and that caused us a problem.

“He has to learn from that. It caused the whole team a problem and they scored from a poor free-kick from our point of view and Jay, who was the difference on the night, scores a fantastic goal.”