Ipswich boss Paul Cook hails matchwinner Idris El Mizouni

Ipswich boss Paul Cook saluted match-winner Idris El Mizouni after his late goal sealed a 2-1 FA Cup replay win at League Two strugglers Oldham.

The 21-year-old Tunisian won the game as he smashed home from 25 yards with nine minutes to go.

“Idris is a really good lad,” beamed Cook. “He’s had a lot of plaudits just lately, and rightly so.

“He’s been in and out of the team a little bit of late, but his reaction has been excellent.

“He scored a great goal tonight, he’s got a great attitude and if he carries on like he is he can create a big future for himself in the game.”

Cook also hailed his team’s character after they had earned a second round home tie against Barrow.

“Cook said: “We did look a bit disjointed in the first half, but credit has to go to Oldham for that.

“We always felt we had the quality to get over the line, though.

“We knew if we kept knocking on the door, something would happen for us, and in the end it did.

“I’m delighted for our supporters. It’s been a difficult time for them, but things are looking up now and we’ve got a good home draw to come in the next round.”

Oldham had enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes, but were forced to go in at the break level thanks to a howler from goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler.

He dropped Joe Pigott’s cross at the feet of Conor Chaplin who tapped home.

Defender Harrison McGahey had earlier headed the hosts into a deserved lead.

The game’s one moment of ultra-high quality eventually won the game for Ipswich when El Mizouni smashed home with nine minutes left, leaving Oldham boss Keith Curle to reflect on what might have been.

He said: “On reflection we played well tonight, and there were glimpses out there of what we are trying to achieve here.

“We created some great opportunities and there are lots of positives to take.

“The mindset of the players is good, and we showed no fear in two games against a very good Ipswich team.

“I hope our supporters that were here to see the game will have enjoyed seeing what we are trying to do here.

“They saw plenty of fight and passion from their players, and they need to.

“We‘ve got to take that into the league game on Saturday now.”

Curle clearly rued goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler’s error which led to Ipswich’s equaliser in the first half.

“Jayson didn’t do his job,” said the Oldham boss.

“I can’t use the expletives I used when I spoke to him at half-time.

“He’s not done his job at a critical time in the game, and it’s cost us.

“He’s been told, and I know he’ll react positively now.”