Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2017 – Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl for second time

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 6:02 am
Andy Murray split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time (Steve Paston/PA)
Andy Murray split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time (Steve Paston/PA)

Andy Murray ended his successful partnership with coach Ivan Lendl for the second time in a move the Scot described as “mutual”.

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl, winning a second Wimbledon title in the second instalment of their partnership.

An injury-hit 2017 hindered their chances of further success, though, with Murray ending his season with three months still to run because of a hip problem.

Wimbledon 2017 – Middle Sunday Practice – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Andy Murray endured a year to forget in 2017 (Steve Paston/PA)

“I’m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team,” Murray said in a statement.

“My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing.”

Murray had endured a year to forget in 2017, winning just one title in Dubai, but being hampered by a hip injury that forced him out of both the US Open and the season-ending ATP Tour finals.

“I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun,” said Lendl, who was widely credited as one of the main factors behind Murray’s top-level success.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal