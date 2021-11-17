Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid…but not until the summer

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 7:25 am
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join Real Madrid in January (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Real Madrid will not move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain in January but will instead wait until next summer when the France international is a free agent, Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports. The 22-year-old striker’s future has been one of the hottest topics in Europe. Speculation around a move to Real intensified due to his strong pairing with Karim Benzema up front for France again at the weekend, but it appears the Spanish giants are content to wait six months and save themselves a hefty transfer fee.

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho wants to stay with the Catalan club rather than join Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Philippe Coutinho will not be lured to Newcastle in January, Spanish outlet Sport reports. The Brazil playmaker has been linked with a move to Tyneside after the Premier League club’s purchase by cash-rich Saudi owners, but the 29-year-old former Liverpool man says he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

Adama Traore looks certain to leave Wolves in January and former club Barcelona have stepped in to become rivals to Liverpool for his signature, according to 90min. The 25-year-old Spain winger appears set to leave Wolves after talks over a new deal stalled. He has 18 months left on his current contract.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be switching to another club in blue (Andy Rain/PA)

Frank Lampard is keeping tabs on Leicester as he seeks a return to Premier League management, Eurosport reports. The former Chelsea boss recently took himself out of the running for the Norwich job, since taken by Dean Smith. Lampard is said to be keeping an eye on Leicester as rumours continue to suggest Brendan Rodgers will leave the Foxes to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek could be off to Real Madrid in January, according to Fichajes. The 24-year-old Holland international could be prised away on a low transfer fee given his lack of game time in recent months.

Players to watch

James Tarkowski: Burnley are set to resist the temptation to cash in on the 28-year-old England centre-back – a target for West Ham and Newcastle – in January, and are willing to let his contract expire next summer, Football Insider reports.

Arsenal’s Calum Chambers could be set to join Everton in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Calum Chambers: The 26-year-old Arsenal defender could be off to Everton in January, according to The Sun.

Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa’s 30-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has been linked to reunite with boss Smith at Norwich, Football Insider says.

