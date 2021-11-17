Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gary Hoffman to resign as Premier League chair amid Newcastle takeover backlash

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 1:07 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 1:17 pm
Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman is to step down at the end of January 2022 (Premier League handout/PA)
Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman is to step down at the end of January 2022 (Premier League handout/PA)

Gary Hoffman will step down as Premier League chair at the end of January.

The Premier League thanked Hoffman for his “committed service” in announcing the news, which comes after a backlash from clubs over the league’s handling of Newcastle’s takeover.

Hoffman said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons – when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.

“Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the league through its next exciting phase.”

Newcastle United takeover
Newcastle were taken over by a Saudi-led consortium last month (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A league statement added: “The Premier League is grateful to Gary for his committed service. He has led the league during the most challenging period in its history and leaves it in a stronger position than ever.

“The process of appointing a new chair will begin immediately.”

Concerns about the league’s decision to allow the takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi-led consortium were reportedly raised at a clubs meeting in October.

Newcastle United takeover
Magpies director Amanda Staveley is on a working group drafting new rules around owner-related sponsorship deals (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The league said it was satisfied it had legally binding assurances from the Saudi Public Investment Fund that the Saudi state would not have control over the club, despite the fund being chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The takeover led to 18 clubs – excluding Newcastle and Manchester City – backing a motion to place a temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship deals being done.

A working group featuring representatives from eight Premier League clubs is drafting new rules around the issue and is expected to report back at the end of the month.

If the rules are approved, Newcastle director Amanda Staveley – who is on the working group – is hopeful the ban will lift.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]