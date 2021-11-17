Tottenham add goalkeeping coach Marco Savorani to backroom staff By Press Association November 17, 2021, 1:52 pm Tottenham have appointed a new goalkeeping coach (John Walton/PA) Tottenham have appointed Marco Savorani as first-team goalkeeper coach. Savorani joins Antonio Conte’s backroom staff after recently finishing a seven-year spell with Serie A side Roma, where he worked with Alisson Becker before the Brazilian’s move to Liverpool. The 56-year-old previously worked with Conte at Siena and held similar roles at Atalanta, Chievo and Piacenza. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Ex-boss Glenn Hoddle backs Antonio Conte as best man to rebuild Tottenham squad Antonio Conte will give Dele Alli chance to star again at Tottenham Rafael Benitez expecting ‘aggressive’ Tottenham side under Antonio Conte Harry Kane looking forward to working with new Spurs boss Antonio Conte