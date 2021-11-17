Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Turner determined to end year on high with Scotland after swift recovery

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 2:59 pm
George Turner hopes Scotland quickly get back on track against Japan (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland hooker George Turner is determined to end a largely positive year on a high after making a swift recovery from injury.

Turner suffered a rib injury early on in Scotland’s victory over Australia and subsequently missed last weekend’s defeat to South Africa.

The injury was a major blow as Turner was looking to cement his place as Scotland’s number two after seizing his chance earlier this year when injuries opened up opportunities.

The Glasgow player started in the wins over England and France and was looking to continue his and the team’s progress this autumn.

Scotland did so by beating the Wallabies before losing out against the world champions.

And Turner is looking to make sure they quickly get back on track against Japan on Saturday.

“It was a great relief, not being out for a while,” the 29-year-old said.

Glasgow's George Turner in action
“After the injury I was told it could be six to eight weeks but it settled down quite quickly. The next day it wasn’t too bad, I did what I was told and it settled itself down.

“It was actually in the scrum, it fell apart a bit, they kept going and my head got shoved down pretty hard and I felt my rib going. I was running around and it was going in and out, flopping about, so I had to call the medics.”

New competition for the number two jersey emerged when Ewan Ashman came in for Turner and marked his debut against Australia with a try.

“I really wanted to play in these games,” Turner said. “I was gutted I had to come off early.

“There’s a lot of hookers around, Ewan came on and had a great game. I definitely could not have finished that try the way he did.

“I am relieved not to be out for long but I was gutted to miss most of the Australia game and the South Africa game.

“They are world champions, a massive Test, it would have been amazing to play. But I got over that quickly and made sure I would be able to play this weekend.

“The boys want to right a few wrongs and smash this game.

“As a team we were talking about that earlier. We really feel we have come on a long way and we are in a good place and we know we can do better and push on.

“We want to do well at the weekend and finish the year well.”

