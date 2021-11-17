Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reading handed six-point deduction for breaching EFL’s financial regulations

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 5:48 pm
Reading have accepted a six-point penalty handed down by the English Football League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Reading have been hit with a six-point deduction for breaking the English Football League’s financial regulations.

The Sky Bet Championship club has also had a further six-point deduction suspended after admitting to breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

An EFL statement read: “Reading Football Club has been deducted six points from this season’s (2021/22) points tally, with a further six points suspended until the end of the 2022/23 Season, after admitting to breaches of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

“It follows a review of the financial submission from the club for the four-year period 2017/18 to 2020/21 where it was determined the club had recorded a loss of £57.8million, £18.8m in excess of the £39.0m Upper Loss Threshold.”

Reading said they had accepted the points deduction and that owner Dai Yongge remained “wholeheartedly committed to the club”.

A club statement read: “The breach of regulations was calculated across a period of four years, two of which were unavoidably yet significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While there are undeniably extenuating and unforeseeable circumstances that have contributed to this breach, we accept this to be a fair and reasonable punishment and will learn the lessons from our recent past which have resulted in this deduction.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the EFL for their co-operation, professionalism and positive, open dialogue throughout this process.”

Reading have now dropped from 16th to 19th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

The Royals, who were placed under a transfer embargo in 2018, must now stick to a strict EFL-imposed business plan in order to avoid incurring another six-point penalty.

The EFL added: “The club has also agreed to adhere to a Business Plan focused on a number of financial targets, including controlling player-related expenditure, with the objective of moving the club towards P&S compliance in forthcoming reporting periods.

“The decision is final and not subject to appeal, with the Championship league table being amended with immediate effect.”

Fellow Championship side Derby, handed a 12-point deduction for going into administration in September, were given a further nine-point penalty on Tuesday for breaking the EFL’s accounting rules.

