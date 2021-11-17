Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal move to brink of Champions League progression after victory over HB Koge

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 10:10 pm
Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord gave her side the lead (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord gave her side the lead (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal put one foot in the knockout stages of the Women’s Champions League with a comfortable 3-0 win over HB Koge.

Goals from Caitlin Foord, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema moved ​the Gunners to nine points after four games, six ahead of Hoffenheim with two to play and holding a significantly superior goal difference.

Australia international Foord made a strong start by her team count as she timed her arrival in the box to perfection to convert Beth Mead’s cross.

Mead thought she had a second just before half-time but her cool finish was chalked off for offside.

Jonas Eidevall’s side had to wait to put the game to bed as they scored twice in the last 10 minutes.

Wubben-Moy headed in the second in the 83rd minute when she powered home Mead’s corner and Miedema killed the game five minutes later, coolly finishing after being set free by Stephanie Catley’s long ball.

The Gunners are second in Group C, three points behind Barcelona.

