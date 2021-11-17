Arsenal move to brink of Champions League progression after victory over HB Koge

Arsenal put one foot in the knockout stages of the Women’s Champions League with a comfortable 3-0 win over HB Koge.

Goals from Caitlin Foord, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema moved ​the Gunners to nine points after four games, six ahead of Hoffenheim with two to play and holding a significantly superior goal difference.

Australia international Foord made a strong start by her team count as she timed her arrival in the box to perfection to convert Beth Mead’s cross.

THREE GOALS. THREE POINTS. A good night in the @UWCL 😍 pic.twitter.com/ir6MK9Pktu — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 17, 2021

Mead thought she had a second just before half-time but her cool finish was chalked off for offside.

Jonas Eidevall’s side had to wait to put the game to bed as they scored twice in the last 10 minutes.

Wubben-Moy headed in the second in the 83rd minute when she powered home Mead’s corner and Miedema killed the game five minutes later, coolly finishing after being set free by Stephanie Catley’s long ball.

The Gunners are second in Group C, three points behind Barcelona.