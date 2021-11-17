Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stockport produce stunning comeback to beat Bolton in FA Cup thriller

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 10:35 pm
Stockport won a thriller (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stockport won a thriller (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport produced an incredible fightback as they stunned League One Bolton 5-3 in the FA Cup.

Dave Challinor’s National League outfit came back from 3-1 down to seal a second-round trip to Rotherham, though a late pitch invasion could well see Stockport in trouble with the Football Association.

The majority of County’s biggest crowd in over a decade were stunned by a blistering start from Bolton.

After 70 seconds Elias Kachunga went on a superb solo run before firing home from 25 yards via a deflection off home defender Mark Kitching.

The lead was then doubled when Ash Palmer could only turn Josh Sheehan’s driven cross into his own net.

The hosts halved the deficit in the 24th minute as Paddy Madden slotted home a penalty after Lloyd Isgrove had tripped Ryan Rydel.

However, another defensive calamity saw Amadou Bakayoko tap into an empty net to make it 3-1 after Kitching attempted to head back to goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

A breathless clash then saw Scott Quigley head home Rydel’s cross to make it 3-2 just before half-time.

Stockport bossed the third quarter of the game, with Quigley lashing narrowly over the top.

However, they did not level until the 86th minute when Palmer powered home a header from Rydel’s corner.

Quigley dramatically made it 4-3 to Stockport in the first half of extra-time when he expertly hooked home, before substitute Ollie Crankshaw’s last-gasp breakaway fifth sealed a memorable victory.

