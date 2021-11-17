Stockport boss understands why fans invaded pitch during FA Cup win over Bolton

Overjoyed Stockport boss Dave Challinor understood the fans’ emotions as many spilled onto the pitch late in their dramatic 5-3 extra-time FA Cup win against League One Bolton.

The National League side came back from 3-1 down to secure a second-round tie at Rotherham, but the late pitch invasion after the final goal could mean trouble with the FA.

Challinor said: “It was an amazing night for this club, and I get where our fans are coming from in wanting to get on the pitch.

“This kind of night hasn’t happened here for a very long time, so I can understand the passion.

“It really was a special night for everyone, and the lads deserved it.

“We need to use this kind of performance as belief that we can achieve more great things here.

“We were facing adversity at 3-1 down, but the lads showed unbelievable character in coming back like we did.

“We deserved that result.”

A breathless first half ended 3-2 to Bolton in front of the watching nation.

Elias Kachunga, an Ash Palmer own goal and Amadou Bakayoko registered for the visitors, with Paddy Madden, from the spot, and Scott Quigley replying for the National League outfit.

However, the hosts sealed a most memorable of victories thanks to Palmer’s late leveller and then extra-time strikes from Quigley and substitute Ollie Crankshaw.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt pulled no punches after the game.

He said: “From minute one to minute 120 we were out-played, out-fought, out-battled and out-ran.

“There have been a few lows during my time at this club, but that was the worst we’ve played since I’ve been here.

“Credit to Stockport, they deserved to win, but we’ve let everybody at the club down with this performance.

“To run, scrap and fight for the cause has to be a minimum ask here, but we just didn’t do any of that nearly enough.

“We’ve let our fans and everyone at the club down in front of the TV cameras.”