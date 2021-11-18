Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Aaron Ramsey given options for Premier League return

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:13 am
Wales’ Aaron Ramsey (David Davies/PA)
Wales’ Aaron Ramsey (David Davies/PA)

What the papers say

Tottenham will face a struggle to land Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey, reports the Daily Mirror. Newcastle are also said to be eager to land the Wales star, with the Serie A club reportedly pushing for a sale.

Newcastle are looking to splash the cash with a further three targets from Serie A lined up, writes the Times. Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic are in the sights of the Magpies as well as Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Lionel Messi, right, has been linked with a move back to Barcelona
Lionel Messi, right, has been linked with a move back to Barcelona (Julien Poupart/PA)

Barcelona have not ruled out making a move to bring Lionel Messi back to the Nou Camp, says the Daily Mirror. Messi swapped Catalonia for the French capital in the summer after two decades with Barcelona but the LaLiga club would welcome a reunion.

Juventus have started discussions with a new deal for Chelsea target Matthijs De Ligt, writes the Express. The defender joined from Ajax in 2019 but the signing of a new deal would not be all bad news for the Stamford Bridge outfit, as De Ligt’s release clause would be lowered in any new deal, the paper says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling: Manchester City are prepared to see the winger leave for Barcelona on loan in January, so long as they are able to get a replacement into the Etihad first, reports the Daily Express.

Kieran Tripper: Manchester United will look to make a move for the former Tottenham defender who is now on the books of Atletico Madrid, writes the Daily Star.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona want to keep the 24-year-old but new coach Xavi has told the forward to fight for a place in the squad, according to AS.

