Walsall without Hayden White for Rochdale clash

Walsall will be without Hayden White for the home clash with Rochdale.

Defender White was booked for the fifth time this season during the Saddlers’ 3-1 defeat at home to Harrogate last time out and must now serve a one-game suspension.

Midfielder Liam Kinsella (knee) and striker Conor Wilkinson (hamstring) returned to training this week and the duo are “desperate to be involved”, according to boss Matt Taylor.

Rory Holden (knee) and Zak Mills remain in the treatment room but are expected to step up their recoveries soon.

Sam Graham looks set to sit out for Rochdale as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

Defender Graham sustained the injury during Dale’s draw with Leyton Orient last weekend and missed the midweek FA Cup replay win at Notts County.

Boss Robbie Stockdale made three other changes to his starting line-up for that game and goalkeeper Joel Coleman, midfielder Jimmy Keohane and winger Abraham Odoh could come back in.

Jim McNulty remains sidelined with a fractured toe.