Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits facing Dean Smith in successive games ‘a little strange’

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 12:57 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl, right, is set for a swift reunion with Dean Smith (Adam Davy/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl, right, is set for a swift reunion with Dean Smith (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is preparing for the “strange” experience of facing Dean Smith for the second match in a row on Saturday.

Saints’ last game was the 1-0 win over Aston Villa a fortnight ago, after which Smith was sacked as manager and then swiftly installed as Norwich’s new head coach.

Smith’s first opponents in the Carrow Road dug-out will be Southampton, and straight into another meeting with Hasenhuttl.

“It’s a little bit strange preparing for this game, because it’s always difficult when an opponent changes the manager, and you don’t have as much information as normal,” said the Austrian.

“He knows us, we know him. It’s a little bit different – but we are concentrating on our game.

“We have had some good games in the past and we want to concentrate on our development and this is the next game, which we want to win.

“We are preparing for our game, to be as flexible as possible. We know Dean Smith, yes we know the team, but in general we try to concentrate on our game and be prepared for everything that’s coming.”

Norwich axed their previous manager Daniel Farke despite having just won their first match of the season, 2-1 at Brentford, last time out.

“They won their first game, that gives them a little bit of self-confidence,” added Hasenhuttl. “It’s a strange moment when you then change the manager, but it is how it is.

“In Dean Smith they have a very experienced manager, he did a good job with Villa. But he will not have had much time, they had a few internationals gone away and he needs to do it now with two sessions to prepare for this game.

“For us it’s an opportunity to go there and show we can take points on the road.”

James Ward-Prowse is fit for the trip to East Anglia despite pulling out of England duty through illness.

“We have only Jack Stephens out, everybody else is fit,” said Hasenhuttl. “We had a few issues but everybody is on the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal