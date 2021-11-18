Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter’s FA Cup clash with Bradford to be replayed

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 1:25 pm
Exeter’s FA Cup first round replay must be played again (Mark Kerton/PA)
Exeter's FA Cup first round replay must be played again (Mark Kerton/PA)

The Football Association has ordered the FA Cup tie between Exeter and Bradford to be replayed after the Grecians used six substitutes in Tuesday night’s first-round replay.

Exeter were within competition rules in making five changes during 90 minutes but then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.

They went on to win the game 3-0 with two goals from Matt Jay sandwiching an effort from Nigel Atangana.

An FA investigation was conducted and the Professional Game Board has ruled the replay must be held again.

A statement read: “An extraordinary incident report was submitted by the match referee which stated that Exeter City had used a sixth substitute during their Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper Replay against Bradford City on Tuesday 16 November 2021.

“The FA conducted an investigation and referred all of its information to the Professional Game Board (PGB) in accordance with the rules of the competition.

“After considering all of its options, and taking into account all of the relevant factors, the PGB agreed that the result of the match should not stand.

“The PGB deemed that the most appropriate action would be for the match to be replayed in its entirety and has ordered for this to take place at Exeter City’s St James Park on Tuesday 30 November at 19:45.”

The winner of the replayed match will face Cambridge in round two four days later.

