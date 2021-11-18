Oli McBurnie in isolation and missing for Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without striker Oli McBurnie for the visit of Coventry.

The Wales striker is isolating after coming into contact with a person with coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen has returned from international duty with a rib injury and he will be assessed before the game.

Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies and Sander Berge have all returned to training and could feature.

Ian Maatsen is suspended for Coventry following his red card in the win over Bristol City.

Mattsen must now serve a one-match ban.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter has an Achilles injury and is a doubt, with Dom Hyam ready to step up.

Martyn Waghorn is also a doubt having suffered a shoulder injury before the international break and he is yet to return to training.