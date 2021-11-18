Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oli McBurnie in isolation and missing for Sheffield United

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 3:41 pm
Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie is in self-isolation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United will be without striker Oli McBurnie for the visit of Coventry.

The Wales striker is isolating after coming into contact with a person with coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen has returned from international duty with a rib injury and he will be assessed before the game.

Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies and Sander Berge have all returned to training and could feature.

Ian Maatsen is suspended for Coventry following his red card in the win over Bristol City.

Mattsen must now serve a one-match ban.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter has an Achilles injury and is a doubt, with Dom Hyam ready to step up.

Martyn Waghorn is also a doubt having suffered a shoulder injury before the international break and he is yet to return to training.

