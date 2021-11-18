Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inniss still out for Charlton’s clash with Plymouth

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 3:46 pm
Ryan Inniss is still missing for Charlton (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Inniss is still missing for Charlton (Adam Davy/PA)

Charlton will still be without Ryan Inniss for the visit of league leaders Plymouth.

The defender has a long-standing thigh issue and will return before next month.

Akin Famewo serves a one-match ban after he was booked for the fifth time this season at Burton last week.

Chris Gunter and Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington will be assessed following their return from international duty.

Niall Ennis could make his long-awaited comeback for Plymouth.

Ennis sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up to the opening League One game of the season at Rotherham – the only time they have lost this term.

He returned to training on Thursday and could come into contention for the trip to The Valley.

Luke Jephcott has returned from international duty with Wales Under-21s and will be assessed along with Brendan Galloway, who was away with Zimbabwe.

