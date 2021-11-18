Inniss still out for Charlton’s clash with Plymouth

Charlton will still be without Ryan Inniss for the visit of league leaders Plymouth.

The defender has a long-standing thigh issue and will return before next month.

Akin Famewo serves a one-match ban after he was booked for the fifth time this season at Burton last week.

Chris Gunter and Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington will be assessed following their return from international duty.

Niall Ennis could make his long-awaited comeback for Plymouth.

Ennis sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up to the opening League One game of the season at Rotherham – the only time they have lost this term.

He returned to training on Thursday and could come into contention for the trip to The Valley.

Luke Jephcott has returned from international duty with Wales Under-21s and will be assessed along with Brendan Galloway, who was away with Zimbabwe.