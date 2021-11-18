Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Seny Dieng face late fitness tests

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 3:51 pm
Lyndon Dykes (left) face a fitness test (Adam Davy/PA)
QPR will assess Lyndon Dykes and Seny Dieng ahead of Friday’s clash with Luton.

Striker Dykes has been battling an ankle injury and missed Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers over the international break while Dieng has left a period of isolation after contracting coronavirus but needs checking.

Moses Odubajo (hamstring) is also a doubt and Ilias Chair will be checked over following his return from international duty with Morocco.

Andre Gray (knee) will definitely miss out.

Luton can welcome back Henri Lansbury.

The former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder missed the home defeat to Stoke before the international break through suspension but he returns to the fold.

Goalkeeper Simon Sluga will be checked after his return from international duty with Croatia, who booked their place in next winter’s World Cup.

The trip to Loftus Road begins a run which sees Luton play six of their next nine games away from home, a schedule that left boss Nathan Jones saying: “Someone needs a real good slap because it’s terrible that this happens.”

