Crewe will be without the suspended Scott Robertson for the visit of Gillingham

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:01 pm
Scott Robertson, left, is suspended (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crewe will be without Scott Robertson for the visit of Gillingham.

The midfielder has been hit with a retrospective three-match ban for violent conduct against Bolton.

Alex are still missing a host of players through injury.

Travis Johnson, Kayne Ramsay, J’Neil Bennett, Donervon Daniels and Callum Ainley are out but could all be back in the next few weeks.

Steve Evans will be in charge of Gillingham after Stevenage’s request to speak to him was rejected by the club.

Vadaine Oliver and Kyle Dempsey will be assessed after missing the midweek FA Cup defeat at Cheltenham.

The duo were not involved after coming off against Sheffield Wednesday with knocks.

Danny Lloyd and Ben Reeves will be checked after picking up knocks at Cheltenham.

