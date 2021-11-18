Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Middlesbrough sign defender Neil Taylor on a short-term contract

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:06 pm
Neil Taylor has joined Middlesbrough (Nick Potts/PA)
Middlesbrough have signed defender Neil Taylor on a short-term contract.

The 32-year-old left-back, capped over 40 times by Wales, has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa this summer.

Taylor, who also played in the Premier League with Swansea, has been training with the Teesside club since last week.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder told the club’s website: “Looking at the market we’re in at this particular time it’s a great one for us.

“He adds balance and competition to Marc Bola which is desperately needed.

“Neil’s a player of pedigree with a great attitude. He’s still fit and played for the under-23s for an hour last week.

“I think it’s a smart bit of business until the middle of January, then we can go from there.”

