Middlesbrough sign defender Neil Taylor on a short-term contract

Middlesbrough have signed defender Neil Taylor on a short-term contract.

The 32-year-old left-back, capped over 40 times by Wales, has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa this summer.

Taylor, who also played in the Premier League with Swansea, has been training with the Teesside club since last week.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder told the club’s website: “Looking at the market we’re in at this particular time it’s a great one for us.

“He adds balance and competition to Marc Bola which is desperately needed.

“Neil’s a player of pedigree with a great attitude. He’s still fit and played for the under-23s for an hour last week.

“I think it’s a smart bit of business until the middle of January, then we can go from there.”