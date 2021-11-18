Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield monitor trio ahead of Scunthorpe clash

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:35 pm
Mansfield are waiting on the fitness of George Maris (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mansfield are waiting on the fitness of George Maris (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough is monitoring the fitness of George Maris, George Lapslie and Rhys Oates ahead of Saturday’s visit of Scunthorpe.

All three players were forced off during last weekend’s win at Stevenage, with Maris having suffered knee damage, fellow midfielder Lapslie a shoulder problem and forward Oates a groin injury.

Of the trio, Clough says Maris’ injury is the least serious but that all three are doubts.

Kellan Gordon is also being monitored this week after having an injection for his knee problem, but Danny Johnson (foot), Richard Nartey (knee) and James Perch (fractured skull) are all out as in-form Mansfield go in search of a fifth successive win in all competitions.

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill is again set to be without Harry Davis as he takes charge of his third match in the Iron dugout.

Davis, having already missed a number of matches this season through injury, sat out the 1-1 draw with Salford last time out due to a calf problem and the centre-back is set to be sidelined for a few more weeks.

Scunthorpe have been without Tyrone O’Neill since September, but he has been closing in on a comeback, while neither Alfie Beestin or Harry Bunn have featured since limping out of the FA Cup defeat to Doncaster earlier this month.

The Iron are bottom of the Sky Bet League Two standings having picked up just two wins and 12 points so far this season.

