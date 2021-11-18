Mansfield monitor trio ahead of Scunthorpe clash

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough is monitoring the fitness of George Maris, George Lapslie and Rhys Oates ahead of Saturday’s visit of Scunthorpe.

All three players were forced off during last weekend’s win at Stevenage, with Maris having suffered knee damage, fellow midfielder Lapslie a shoulder problem and forward Oates a groin injury.

Of the trio, Clough says Maris’ injury is the least serious but that all three are doubts.

Kellan Gordon is also being monitored this week after having an injection for his knee problem, but Danny Johnson (foot), Richard Nartey (knee) and James Perch (fractured skull) are all out as in-form Mansfield go in search of a fifth successive win in all competitions.

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill is again set to be without Harry Davis as he takes charge of his third match in the Iron dugout.

Davis, having already missed a number of matches this season through injury, sat out the 1-1 draw with Salford last time out due to a calf problem and the centre-back is set to be sidelined for a few more weeks.

Scunthorpe have been without Tyrone O’Neill since September, but he has been closing in on a comeback, while neither Alfie Beestin or Harry Bunn have featured since limping out of the FA Cup defeat to Doncaster earlier this month.

The Iron are bottom of the Sky Bet League Two standings having picked up just two wins and 12 points so far this season.