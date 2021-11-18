Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellis Chapman faces a late fitness test as Cheltenham play host to Shrewsbury

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 6:44 pm
Ellis Chapman is a fitness doubt for Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Ellis Chapman is a fitness doubt for Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Ellis Chapman faces a late fitness test ahead of Cheltenham’s League One clash against Shrewsbury.

The midfielder picked up a groin issue in Tuesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Gillingham and will be assessed late on.

Boss Michael Duff does not believe the problem is serious though, and wants to give Chapman every chance of being available to play.

Cheltenham must do without long-term injured quartet Will Boyle, Charlie Raglan, Taylor Perry and Callum Wright.

Former Cheltenham boss Steve Cotterill will be back on familiar territory as he leads current side Shrewsbury to the Gloucestershire club.

Cotterill will receive a warm welcome, as much for remaining a Cheltenham fans’ favourite as for his recovery from a difficult Covid-19 illness.

The Shrewsbury boss expects to have a relatively clean bill of health for the Cheltenham trip.

Cotterill did admit to one injury doubt but refused to reveal the name of the player with an issue.

