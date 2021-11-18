Ellis Chapman faces a late fitness test as Cheltenham play host to Shrewsbury

Ellis Chapman faces a late fitness test ahead of Cheltenham’s League One clash against Shrewsbury.

The midfielder picked up a groin issue in Tuesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Gillingham and will be assessed late on.

Boss Michael Duff does not believe the problem is serious though, and wants to give Chapman every chance of being available to play.

Cheltenham must do without long-term injured quartet Will Boyle, Charlie Raglan, Taylor Perry and Callum Wright.

Former Cheltenham boss Steve Cotterill will be back on familiar territory as he leads current side Shrewsbury to the Gloucestershire club.

Cotterill will receive a warm welcome, as much for remaining a Cheltenham fans’ favourite as for his recovery from a difficult Covid-19 illness.

The Shrewsbury boss expects to have a relatively clean bill of health for the Cheltenham trip.

Cotterill did admit to one injury doubt but refused to reveal the name of the player with an issue.