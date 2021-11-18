Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes face fitness tests as Huddersfield play West Brom

Huddersfield will check on the fitness of Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes ahead of their home game against West Brom.

Hogg (thigh) and Holmes (ankle) passed a late fitness test to start against Cardiff on November 6 but both then had to be substituted through injury in the defeat in the Welsh capital, with Hogg lasting only nine minutes.

Town boss Carlos Corberan will hope the international break has provided enough time for his midfielders to regain full fitness.

Jordan Rhodes is back in training having been out since August with a back injury, but the striker is not yet ready to feature.

West Brom will have Matt Clarke available for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium. The defender was withdrawn early on in the draw with Middlesbrough due to a concussion.

Midfielders Alex Mowatt (foot) and Jake Livermore (hamstring) missed the draw against Boro but both players are expected to be back in the squad.

Albion discovered during the international break that Kean Bryan will miss the remainder of the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in the win over Hull on November 3.

Injured defender Dara O’Shea, out until at least the turn of the year with a fractured ankle, has been handed a three-match ban by the Football Association over an incident that happened in the win at Peterborough on August 28. The suspension is effective immediately and will have no impact as the Republic of Ireland international is injured.