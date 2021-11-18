Danny Cowley has a choice to make over which goalkeeper will face Wimbledon

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley admits he has a difficult choice to make over who starts in goal for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

While Gavin Bazunu was on Republic of Ireland duty Alex Bass kept two clean sheets but the former has been first-choice all season and looks set to return.

Striker John Marquis has missed the last two matches with a tendon problem and remains doubtful so George Hirst could continue to deputise.

Forward Reeco Hackett could return after missing last weekend with a back injury while Wales midfielder Joe Morrell is back from international duty.

Head coach Mark Robinson will revert to his strongest line-up having handed opportunities to some fringe players in Wimbledon’s previous outing in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

Defenders Huseyin Biler and Jack Currie and forward Aaron Cosgrave all played in that game but are likely to drop out.

Defender Harry Lawrence returns from England Under-20s duty, Aaron Pressley and Dapo Mebude are back from playing for Scotland Under-21s while Dan Csoka is set to start after Hungary Under-21 action.

Forward Ollie Palmer is set to start having been rested for the EFL Trophy.