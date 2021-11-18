Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ro-Shaun Williams misses Doncaster’s game against Lincoln with ankle problem

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:30 pm
Ro-Shaun Williams will miss out for Doncaster through injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ro-Shaun Williams will miss Doncaster’s League One clash with Lincoln.

The central defender has picked up an ankle problem and could be sidelined for six weeks.

Ben Close has failed to beat a hamstring issue in time to feature, but Joseph Olowu and John Bostock are ready to return.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and Cameron John are long-term absentees.

Adam Jackson could be fit after a head injury for Lincoln.

The 27-year-old defender has been going through the concussion protocols this week in a bid to return on Saturday.

Joe Walsh could miss out with a thigh complaint, having suffered a fresh quad injury straight after a previous leg concern.

Liam Bridcutt will be another doubt due to battling a knee problem.

