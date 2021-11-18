Ro-Shaun Williams misses Doncaster’s game against Lincoln with ankle problem

Ro-Shaun Williams will miss Doncaster’s League One clash with Lincoln.

The central defender has picked up an ankle problem and could be sidelined for six weeks.

Ben Close has failed to beat a hamstring issue in time to feature, but Joseph Olowu and John Bostock are ready to return.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and Cameron John are long-term absentees.

Adam Jackson could be fit after a head injury for Lincoln.

The 27-year-old defender has been going through the concussion protocols this week in a bid to return on Saturday.

Joe Walsh could miss out with a thigh complaint, having suffered a fresh quad injury straight after a previous leg concern.

Liam Bridcutt will be another doubt due to battling a knee problem.