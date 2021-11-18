Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewie Coyle absent through injury as Hull prepare to take on Birmingham at home

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:35 pm
Hull defender Lewie Coyle has an ankle injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull defender Lewie Coyle has an ankle injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hull will be without Lewie Coyle when they resume Championship action at home against Birmingham.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in the win at Barnsley prior to the international break.

Josh Magennis and Callum Elder have returned unscathed from international duty and are expected to retain their places in the starting line-up.

Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) has resumed training but is not yet ready to return, while Alfie Jones has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury and is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Birmingham’s injury problems have not improved over the international break, with only Dion Sanderson likely to return to contention for Saturday’s match.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer was without seven players, including five defenders, for the defeat to Reading.

With just Sanderson expected to return, the likes of Tahith Chong, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Jordan Graham, Kristian Pedersen and Ivan Sanchez remain out injured.

Sanderson, on loan from Wolves, could go straight back into the team in defence.

