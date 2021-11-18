Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defender James Hill a doubt for Fleetwood’s meeting with Morecambe

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:42 pm
James Hill, pictured, will be an injury doubt for Fleetwood (Martin Rickett/PA)
James Hill will be a big injury doubt for Fleetwood’s League One clash with Morecambe.

The in-form defender earned himself a maiden call-up to the England Under-21 squad, but was forced into a near-immediate withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury issue.

The 19-year-old will hope to be back in action soon for his club, especially after missing out on his big chance with Lee Carsley’s England age-group set-up.

Boss Simon Grayson will assess a clutch of players following the international break, with struggling Fleetwood looking for a quick route up the table.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson will hope to have the bulk of his squad fit for the trip to take on their Lancashire rivals.

International duties will mean late checks for Jokull Andresson, Greg Leigh and Alfie McCalmont.

Robinson expects a relatively clean bill of health however.

Jon Obika is a longer-term injury absentee.

