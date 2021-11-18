Defender James Hill a doubt for Fleetwood’s meeting with Morecambe

James Hill will be a big injury doubt for Fleetwood’s League One clash with Morecambe.

The in-form defender earned himself a maiden call-up to the England Under-21 squad, but was forced into a near-immediate withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury issue.

The 19-year-old will hope to be back in action soon for his club, especially after missing out on his big chance with Lee Carsley’s England age-group set-up.

Boss Simon Grayson will assess a clutch of players following the international break, with struggling Fleetwood looking for a quick route up the table.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson will hope to have the bulk of his squad fit for the trip to take on their Lancashire rivals.

International duties will mean late checks for Jokull Andresson, Greg Leigh and Alfie McCalmont.

Robinson expects a relatively clean bill of health however.

Jon Obika is a longer-term injury absentee.