Jamie Hopcutt among trio looking to start for Oldham as they face Port Vale

Jamie Hopcutt, Ousseynou Cisse and Sam Hart will be pushing for a start when Oldham host Port Vale on Saturday.

All three players have been long-term absentees for Latics but have been named among the substitutes in recent matches.

Hopcutt has made a pair of appearances from the bench in Oldham’s last two matches, while Hart came on for his first outing since August in Tuesday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Ipswich.

Cisse, meanwhile, has not had any game time since August.

Port Vale have been dealt a setback with the news that striker James Wilson faces a “substantial period” on the sidelines.

Wilson suffered a broken foot in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Bradford.

Jamie Proctor is nearing a return from injury, although the trip to Oldham is likely to come too soon.

Vale will also be without defender Nathan Smith as he serves a one-match ban.