Sunderland hope Ross Stewart can fire them back to winning ways against Ipswich

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 8:38 pm
Sunderland’s Ross Stewart is back in contention (PA)
Sunderland's Ross Stewart is back in contention (PA)

Sunderland will be hoping the return of Scottish striker Ross Stewart will help provide them with an upturn in fortunes when they take on fellow Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Stewart, who has scored 10 goals in 15 league appearances, has resumed training after struggling for several weeks with a shoulder issue.

Manager Lee Johnson is also likely to turn to winger Aiden McGeady, who has endured a disappointing start to the season but is likely to be refreshed by the international break.

Johnson is under pressure after watching his side drop out of the top six on the back of three consecutive league defeats and five losses in their last six games in all competitions.

Ipswich, conversely, are starting to piece together some form after a disappointing start to the season following a summer of upheaval at Portman Road.

They have won three of their last five games as Paul Cook’s side continue to climb towards the play-off places.

The Tractor Boys are the top scorers in the division with 34 goals, with striker Macauley Bonne netting 11 in the league, while right-back Janoi Donacien is fresh from pledging his future to the club.

The 28-year-old St Lucia-born defender was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but has now signed a new deal taking him to the summer of 2023, with the club having an option for a further season.

