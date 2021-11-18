Nigel Pearson back in charge of Bristol City after recovering from Covid-19

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson returned to the training pitch this week having recovered from Covid-19 ahead of the clash with Blackburn.

Assistant manager Curtis Fleming has been relaying instructions to the team while Pearson has been absent.

Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Antoine Semenyo and Joe Williams are all in contention to face Blackburn.

George Tanner will be out of action for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury. Andy King and Matty James continue their recoveries.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is set to give young players the chance to continue to gain first-team experience after several impressed in the win over Sheffield United last time out.

Jacob Davenport, Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda made their first starts of the season at Ewood Park so Mowbray has to decide whether to ring the changes.

Mowbray is keen to discover whether his young stars can show the consistency which will earn them a long run in the team.

The Blackburn boss must decide whether Scott Wharton gets the nod in defence over a fully fit Daniel Ayala.