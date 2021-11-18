Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder takes charge of first Middlesbrough game with Millwall the visitors

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 10:08 pm
Chris Wilder will oversee his first game as Middlesbrough manager on Saturday (John Sibley/PA)
Chris Wilder will oversee his first game as Middlesbrough manager on Saturday (John Sibley/PA)

Chris Wilder will take charge of his first game as Middlesbrough manager against Millwall on Saturday.

The former Sheffield United boss replaced Neil Warnock, who was sacked shortly after Boro’s draw at West Brom on November 6.

Neil Taylor could make his debut after becoming Wilder’s first signing this week. The 32-year-old full-back had been training with the club and has agreed a short-term contract until the middle of January.

Midfielder Matt Crooks is available after serving a one-match ban while Wilder could give Dejan Stojanovic the chance to resurrect his Boro career, having fallen out of favour under Warnock.

George Evans could return to the Millwall squad.

The midfielder missed the three matches before the international break with a calf strain.

Danny McNamara, Sheyi Ojo and Matt Smith are among those players pushing for recalls, with Lions boss Gary Rowett admitting it is almost “impossible to prepare” for a team playing their first game under a new manager.

Billy Mitchell is an injury concern for Millwall, who have won five of their last eight Championship fixtures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal